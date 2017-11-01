Mark Hunt Suing Brock Lesnar, UFC and Dana White

It was announced today that UFC Heavyweight Mark Hunt has filed a civil lawsuit against the UFC, Dana White, and his UFC 200 opponent Brock Lesnar. According to the suit, the defendants “affirmatively circumvented and obstructed fair competition for their own benefit.” According to MarkHunt.TV, Hunt is suing for Lesnar’s entire $2.5 million dollar purse from the UFC 200 event plus additional money earned from the PPV. Here are a few quotes from an interview Hunt did with the website:

“Yes I am suing Lesnar and the UFC for his entire purse. Cheaters deserve nothing!”

“Before the fight, I was assuming he was cheating. Look at him. There’s no way that guy makes 265 pounds. That guy is a gimp, he’s sticking needles in his ass like the rest of these cheaters. And the thing about that is, he’s sitting here saying ‘this is a fair place.’ Well, it’s not fair. These guys are cheating and they should be in court for it. [They should] lose all of their money if they’re cheating, because if I die in there, who’s going to look after my family?”

“That’s corrupt sh*t, man. These motherf*ckers should be penalised hard. Dirty, scummy, cheating scum. That’s how that monkey won his world title. He didn’t do it by doing it clean. He did it by cheating.”

“It’s only fair that if a guy gets caught cheating, he doesn’t get paid. I’m putting my life on the line when I get inside the cage, all I’m asking for is a level playing field.”

Stay tuned for further details.