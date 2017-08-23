Marti Belle Talks About Things People Don’t Know About Her, Competing In The WWE May Young Classic

Former GFW star and Mae Young Classic participant Marti Belle spoke with Latin Times about various topics. Here are the highlights:

On Mae Young Classic:

“It is an amazing honor and an incredible feeling to be the first female Dominican citizen to be represented in the WWE. I have worked very hard for almost a decade to make this dream come true and the fact that I get the chance to represent the Dominican Republic is completely breathtaking. You can expect that I’m going to be giving everything I have. I will not go down without a fight, I didn’t make it this far, to only make it this far.”

On things people don’t know about her:

“I was an ESL student, when I first moved back to NY, I didn’t speak any English and it took me about two years to become fluent. I started watching wrestling at age 7 when I moved to NY and I think that helped a lot with the language. My grandmother Martina raised me and encouraged me to pursue a career in the arts. She believed in me and always wanted to “see me on tv.” She passed away in December of 2016, after battling Alzheimer’s and heart disease for many years. I am a huge dog lover, and I believe in rescuing, fostering and adopting. I come from a huge, extremely supportive family. I have four siblings and over 20 cousins from my maternal side. We are an extremely close-knit family. My goal after graduating acting school was to move to Mexico to pursue acting in telenovelas. My grandmother and I always watched them together and that is still something I’d like to do at some point in my life. My favorite telenovela is Rubi.”