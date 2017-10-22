Maryse and The Miz Reveal Their Baby’s Gender (Video)

Following the announcement of Maryse’s pregnancy on Raw last month, the former Divas Champion revealed the gender of the baby she and Intercontinental Champion The Miz are expecting at a Halloween-themed gender reveal party at their home in Los Angeles, California on Friday.

They are expecting a girl.

A guest at the party posted this video on Instagram Stories showing the exact moment when Maryse and The Miz found out the baby’s gender.

Prior to the gender reveal, The Miz posted this Instagram video showing off the party decorations. Production workers can also be seen in the video, which would indicate that the big reveal will be shown on an upcoming episode of Total Divas.