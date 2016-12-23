Maryse And The Miz Spoof “Love Actually”, Rolling Stone’s 10 Best WWE Wrestlers Of 2016, The Rock

– Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz wish the WWE Universe a Merry Christmas in their new “Love Actually” parody, seen below:

– Rolling Stone, who has upped their WWE coverage in the last year or two, recently published their list of the 10 best WWE Superstars of 2016. The list looks like this:

10. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

9. Seth Rollins

8. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

7. Heath Slater

6. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens

5. Bill Goldberg

4. Sasha Banks

3. Chris Jericho

2. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

1. WWE Champion AJ Styles

– Variety reports that The Rock’s recent “Rock The Troops” special has officially broken a four-year record for Spike TV as the event averaged 2.2 million viewers across all telecasts on Spike and other Viacom networks that night, more than any “tent-pole” event for Spike in four years. Rock tweeted on the news: