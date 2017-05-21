Maryse Checks Out Her Action Figures (Video), Fans On The Rock – John Cena, Canvas 2 Canvas

– As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from Rob Schamberger features the WWE artist painting WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Bret Hart at the recent Wizard World event in Minneapolis.

– As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock has joined Saturday Night Live’s “Five Timers Club” after co-hosting the SNL season finale last night. WWE has a new poll asking fans the best SNL host – The Great One or John Cena. As of this writing, 70% have voted for The Rock.

– WWE posted this video with Maryse checking out her latest action figure from Mattel and her first figure from almost 10 years ago: