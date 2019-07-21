Maryse Confirmed For WWE RAW Reunion, Naomi vs. Natalya

— Many of WWE’s greatest female Superstars are returning for Raw Reunion this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network, including Maryse.

According to both F4WOnline and PWInsider, Maryse will be on hand for tomorrow night’s festivities.

Although Maryse’s appearances are far and few between these days, WWE still has her listed as a member of the SmackDown LIVE roster. She is currently expecting her second daughter.

In addition to Maryse, the WWE Universe can look forward to the returns of Alicia Fox, Alundra Blayze, Candice Michelle, Eve Torres, Jillian Hall, Kaitlyn, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia, and Melina.

