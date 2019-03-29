Maryse’s WWE Future, Linda McMahon – Donald Trump Update

– Politico.com is reporting that Linda McMahon is planning to leave Donald Trump’s Small Business Administration position in order to help raise money for Trump’s re-election campaign. The site noted the following:

“The president is expected to huddle with major donors on Saturday evening at Mar-a-Lago, according to two people familiar with the plans. Trump is planning to speak to reporters at 4 p.m. McMahon is joining the president at his private club this weekend.”

– In an interview with HollywoodLife, Maryse commented on possibly having another run with WWE after her second child is born:

“I think that the WWE values me, and I’ve been with them for over 15 years on and off, so, I would honestly say I don’t know, and I’m open to it, but we’ll have to see.”