Match Added To ROH Bound By Honor: Champions vs. Bullet Club Event

For 2017 and the early parts of 2018, Punishment Martinez and Adam Page saw their stars and stock rise faster and higher than they ever had before. Known as the “Creeper of Violence”, Martinez used his explosiveness and raw power to pick up the biggest victories of his career, including a victory against Jay Lethal and winning Survival of the Fittest 2017, pinning Silas Young, Jonathan Gresham, and Flip Gordon in succession to firmly establish himself as a threat for the ROH World Championship!



Page established himself as a bit of a daredevil, doing whatever it takes whenever it is called for to pick up victories. Know as the Bullet Club’s Problem Solver, Page has emerged as Cody’s closest ally and the closer in ROH World Six-Man Tag Team matches when he and the Young Bucks set the record for the most defenses and longest reign for those titles.



Page, as his own man, however, has also seen his fair share of success, recently pinning former ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels and current IWGP United States Champion Jay White at Honor Rising. The two fastest-rising stars will compete LIVE on HonorClub when ROH returns to Lakeland!



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ADAM PAGE



Two men that rose to the occasion in 2017 who continue to rise in 2018, Punishment Martinez and Adam Page, meet for the first time one-on-one in Lakeland at Bound by Honor – Lakeland! The two athletes are similar in their deceptive speed, strength, and explosiveness for men of their size and there may be no decisive edge on paper!



One night previous in West Palm Beach, Martinez will take on Cody and has an opportunity on back-to-back nights to defeat principle members of the Bullet Club and continue to turn heads while Page teams with the Young Bucks to take on The Kingdom in what can absolutely be classified as a grudge match! This bout may come down to whoever has the most stamina and whoever leaves West Palm Beach the most unscathed following their bouts! And one thing is for certain, with the rolls that both of these men have been on, this match is likely to have championship implications for the winner! Who will win this first-time bout? Join us LIVE in Lakeland or stream it LIVE on HonorClub to find out!



On Friday, April 28, Ring of Honor returns to Lakeland when Bound by Honor – Lakeland descends upon the RP Funding Center! Fans around the world will be able to stream this event LIVE as it is streamed for HonorClub Members! With record-breaking ticket sales around the country, ROH is the hottest ticket in town and there is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, in-your-face action of ROH LIVE! Join us for the return of the Best Wrestling on the Planet in Lakeland!



ROH BOUND BY HONOR – LAKELAND



SATURDAY, APRIL 28THBELL TIME @ 07:00 PM EDT

RP FUNDING CENTER

701 LIME STREET

33815 LAKELAND

UNITED STATES



ALREADY SIGNED



MAIN EVENT

ROH WORLD, WORLD TELEVISION, & WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS (WHOMEVER THEY MAY BE) vs. BULLET CLUB



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ADAM PAGE



SIGNED TO APPEAR:

CURRENT ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE

CURRENT ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

CURRENT ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES

CURRENT ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANILES, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

JAY LETHAL

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)

BULLY RAY

FLIP GORDON

COAST 2 COAST (LSG & SHAHEEM ALI)

THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

SILAS YOUNG & BEER CITY BRUISER

JOSH WOODS

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)

THE WOMEN OF HONOR WILL BE IN ACTION