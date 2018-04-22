Match Added To ROH Bound By Honor: Champions vs. Bullet Club Event

ROH issued the following:

For over a year, the team of LSG and Shaheem Ali, Coast 2 Coast, proved they were worthy competitors to compete on ROH events when they dominated Future of Honor tag team competition. These wins earned them opportunities against some of the top teams in professional wrestling like The Young Bucks, The Addiction, and Best Friends but the duo ultimately fell short in each bout. They gave themselves an ultimatum for 2018: win their next match or disband amicably.



When Coast 2 Coast was told who their next opponents would be, they were not deterred. In Shaheem Ali’s hometown of Philadelphia, the duo pulled out one of the most shocking upsets in ROH history when they defeated former ROH World and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions War Machine, kicking out of Thor’s Hammer and Fallout to somehow pick up their biggest victory to date!



Since then, their game plan has not changed: challenge the very best tag teams in the world. And on April 28 in Lakeland, LSG and Ali will get an opportunity to take on one of two of the greatest tag teams in ROH history!



COAST 2 COAST (LSG & SHAHEEM ALI) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) (OR THE BRISCOES)



With a signature victory under their belts, and having not suffered a loss in 2-on-2 action since defeating War Machine, Coast 2 Coast is on a major roll! The duo heads to Lakeland, the site of their career defining self-governed ultimatum, ready to challenge either the Motor City Machine Guns or the Briscoes!

Just who Coast 2 Coast will face will be determined by who leaves West Palm Beach one night earlier the ROH World Tag Team Champions. The team that emerges as champions between The Briscoes and Machine Guns will compete in the Champions vs. Bullet Club main event in Lakeland while the team that falls short in either their defense or challenge of the Championships will face Coast 2 Coast!



Looking to build off of their career-defining victory and their victories on recent episodes of ROH Television with Kenny King against Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas and against the Dawgs in Atlanta, Coast 2 Coast will face one of the top teams in wrestling and a win here is likely to put either team firmly in control of their own destiny toward a ROH World Tag Team Title shot!



Either potential match up would be a first-time bout – who will come out victorious? Join us LIVE in Lakeland or stream it LIVE on HonorClub to find out!



On Friday, April 28, Ring of Honor returns to Lakeland when Bound by Honor – Lakeland descends upon the RP Funding Center! Fans around the world will be able to watch this event LIVE as it is streamed for HonorClub Members! With record-breaking ticket sales around the country, ROH is the hottest ticket in town and there is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, in-your-face action of ROH LIVE! Join us for the return of the Best Wrestling on the Planet in Lakeland!



ROH BOUND BY HONOR – LAKELAND

SATURDAY, APRIL 28THBELL TIME @ 07:00 PM EDT

RP FUNDING CENTER

701 LIME STREET

33815 LAKELAND

UNITED STATES



ALREADY SIGNED

MAIN EVENT

ROH WORLD, WORLD TELEVISION, & WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS (WHOMEVER THEY MAY BE) vs. BULLET CLUB

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ADAM PAGE

JAY LETHAL vs. JOSH WOODS



SIGNED TO APPEAR:

CURRENT ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE

CURRENT ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

CURRENT ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES

CURRENT ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANILES, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)

BULLY RAY

FLIP GORDON

COAST 2 COAST (LSG & SHAHEEM ALI)

THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

SILAS YOUNG & BEER CITY BRUISER

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)

THE WOMEN OF HONOR WILL BE IN ACTIONd