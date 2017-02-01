Match Added To Tonight’s WWE RAW (Video), Becky Lynch Grants Wish (Photo), Lilian Garcia Sings
– WWE has added Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro to tonight’s RAW from Tampa. Anderson and Luke Gallows react to the news in this video:
EXCLUSIVE: How does @KarlAndersonWWE feel about battling @WWECesaro TONIGHT on the first #RAW of 2017? pic.twitter.com/HJIY1IgTdm
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2017
– As seen below, Becky Lynch met 17 year old Teresa before last week’s WWE SmackDown in Chicago thanks to the Chef David’s Kids program.
The #IrishLassKicker @BeckyLynchWWE made a wish come true last week in Chicago for #SDLive! https://t.co/dZ9Tm02awA pic.twitter.com/9vEYWJm09i
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2017
– As noted, Lilian Garcia honored her late father by singing the National Anthem at Sunday’s NFL game between the LA Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. She tweeted these photos from the game:
TY @RamsNFL 4 inviting me 2 sing the Anthem at the game yesterday. Great way 2 start the year. Had a blast! Look forward 2 more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wfd3kdI62V
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 2, 2017