Match Added To WWE SummerSlam PPV

WWE has announced that Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin in a singles match will take place at the SummerSlam PPV.

The SummerSlam pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, August 19, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

– WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

– WWE Title Match: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

– WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Ronda Rousey

– WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Dolph Ziggler © vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Triple Threat Match: Carmella © vs. Becky Lynch vs/ Charlotte Flair

– Singles Match: Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

– Singles Match: Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman – if Owens wins then he gets the MITB contract

– WWE United Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura © vs. Jeff Hardy

– WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Cedric Alexander © vs. Drew Gulak