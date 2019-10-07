Match Advertised For WWE Survivor Series, Brazzers React To Hell In A Cell

– The Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL’s website is advertising the following match for Survivor Series:
BEST of RAW vs. the Best of SMACKDOWN LIVE!
BRAUN STROWMAN, REY MYSTERIO. THE MIZ, RICOCHET & DREW MCINTYRE VS. ROMAN REIGNS, FINN BALOR KEVIN OWENS, DANIEL BRYAN & ALEISTER BLACK
~IN A 5 ON 5 MATCH~
As always, the “card subject to change” line could come into play.
– Adult website Brazzers commented on the finish of the Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins Hell in a Cell match:
Hey WWE, let us know if you need advice on how to craft logical and coherent storylines with satisfying finishes #HIAC
— Brazzers (@Brazzers) October 7, 2019