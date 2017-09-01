emma2

Match And Parley For This Week’s WWE 205 Live, Latest Vignette For Emmalina’s Debut, SmackDown Promo

– Below is the latest promo for Emma’s return to WWE RAW as Emmalina:

– Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander and a parley between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari will take place on this week’s 205 Live.

– Below is a promo for this week’s SmackDown with John Cena vs. Baron Corbin and The Wyatt Family vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha:

