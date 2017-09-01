Match And Parley For This Week’s WWE 205 Live, Latest Vignette For Emmalina’s Debut, SmackDown Promo
Published On 01/09/2017 | News
– Below is the latest promo for Emma’s return to WWE RAW as Emmalina:
– Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander and a parley between Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari will take place on this week’s 205 Live.
– Below is a promo for this week’s SmackDown with John Cena vs. Baron Corbin and The Wyatt Family vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha:
Don't miss #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network with a huge #TagTeamTitles match PLUS @BaronCorbinWWE vs. @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/XlMgfOAdL4
— WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017