Match And Segment Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of SmackDown Live

WWE announced on Tuesday morning that Jimmy Uso would take on Erick Rowan in a singles match as well as Charlotte Flair and Carmella signing the contract for their SmackDown Women’s Title rematch at WWE Backlash.
WWE is in Louisville, KY at the KFC Yum Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live.
WWE announced on Tuesday morning that Jimmy Uso would take on Erick Rowan in a singles match as well as Charlotte Flair and Carmella signing the contract for their SmackDown Women’s Title rematch at WWE Backlash.