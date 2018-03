WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of Raw on the USA Network.

Finn Balor will battle Seth Rollins in a singles match. Also, announce was that Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey will face off with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in the ring to promote their mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34.

WWE holds next week’s show in Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena. As of this writing, no other matches for Raw have been announced.