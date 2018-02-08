Match Announced For Next ROH TV Taping

ROH issued the following:

The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to the Peach State and historic Center Stage in Downtown Atlanta on Saturday, February 10 for a huge international television taping! All of your favorite Ring of Honor stars will do battle throughout a night of unforgettable action!



Atlanta has always supported ROH and this event is no exception! Tickets are already moving fast but limited tickets are available – do not get locked out!



Coast 2 Coast placed an ultimatum on themselves when they agreed that they needed a win or else they would split as a team. Shaheem Ali and LSG broke into professional wrestling together at the World Famous Monster Factory before winning match after match on Future of Honor. But they could not duplicate their success on Ring of Honor Television for almost a year’s time.



Until they dug into their reserve and found it within themselves to defeat two of the biggest, baddest stars Ring of Honor has ever seen in former ROH World and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions War Machine! Although the victory that shocked the wrestling world shocked even themselves, this duo now is loaded with confidence and ready to make a big-time splash! But they will have to do so against a team that is on a bit of a roll themselves!



THE DAWGS (WILL FERRARA & RHETT TITUS) vs. COAST 2 COAST (LSG & SHAHEEM ALI)



The Dawgs formed after discovering a mutual hatred of Cheeseburger but have found a tremendous amount of success on, first, internet exclusive bouts and, then, Ring of Honor Television. The duo is the last team to beat current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Roppongi 3K on US soil. They came up just short against the ROH World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns but are looking to get back in the win column.



And Coast 2 Coast caught their attention in Nashville like a mailman coming on to their owner’s yard!



Coast 2 Coast went head to head with the new team of “Kingpin” Brian Milonas and Beer City Bruiser and showed once again that size can be equalized by speed, agility, and teamwork. When the match degenerated into a six-man tag and Coast 2 Coast picked up the victory with Kenny King, The Dawgs went ballistic!



The challenge has been issued, answered, and now two of the top up-and-coming teams of ROH will face each other in Atlanta! Which rising team will continue to climb the ladder? Join us in Atlanta to find out!



There is nothing like the hard-hitting, in-your-face action ROH can deliver! Tickets are moving fast and this will sell out! Get your tickets to ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage NOW!



Ring of Honor presents SATURDAY NIGHT AT CENTER STAGE

Local Time: Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 07:30pm EST

Center Stage

1374 West Peachtree Street

Atlanta, Georgia 30309



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG vs. KENNY KING



BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.) vs. THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK BRISCOES)



CO-HOLDER ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE vs. “ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS



CO-HOLDERS ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON) vs. SOCAL UNCENSORED (“THE HEAVY METAL REBEL” FRANKIE KAZARIAN & SCORPIO SKY)



THE DAWGS (WILL FERRARA & RHETT TITUS) vs. COAST 2 COAST (LSG & SHAHEEM ALI)



SIGNED TO COMPETE:

WOMEN OF HONOR