Match Announced For ROH War Of The Worlds: Toronto Event

Jay White returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling after a successful excursion in Ring of Honor. White began his ROH career by going undefeated for eight months after pinning future ROH World Champion Christopher Daniels on his very first night in 2016. White turned that success into a ROH World Television Championship shot against KUSHIDA before engaging Punishment Martinez in a violent feud.



For months, White had Martinez’s number, defeating the 6’7” monster twice but it was their final match, a Las Vegas Street Fight at Death Before Dishonor, where Martinez stood tall. Within a few weeks, White would compete in his last ROH bout before returning to Japan after a major transformation. While White brought the best out of Martinez, did Martinez bring the darkness out of White?



White emerged as Switchblade, joined CHAOS, and shocked the world when he defeated Kenny Omega to become just the second IWGP United States Champion. In the first-ever defense in Canada, “Switchblade” Jay White defends his title against a man who has show the ability to dominate the New Zealander!



IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPION JAY WHITE vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ



A violent feud resumes in Toronto when the 6’7” Punishment Martinez gets his first-ever shot at the IWGP United States Championship when he takes on rival Jay White in Toronto as part of War of the Worlds – Toronto, streaming LIVE for HonorClub!



White won the first two bouts between he and Martinez in 2017 while Martinez won the decisive Las Vegas Street Fight at Death Before Dishonor. Nearly nine moths later, both men have seen their stocks skyrocket, with White undergoing a transformation that has propelled him to the next level.



The “Switchblade” attitude appeared after his excursion but also notably after Martinez took White to the darkest depths he has ever had to compete in. Martinez has never faced THIS incarnation of White, one who displays even more confidence, even more explosiveness that has transformed a blue-chip prospect into a bonafide star!



Can Martinez find the keys to victory from the fragments that remain of the old Jay White he defeated at Death Before Dishonor or will White leave Canada still the United States Champion? Join us to find out!



This historic IWGP United States Championship defense will air LIVE as War of the Worlds – Toronto will be broadcast LIVE for HonorClub members! Join us LIVE, either in person, or for all HonorClub members!



The War of the Worlds Tour returns this Spring with action from top to bottom featuring all of your favorite Ring of Honor and New Japan stars! Dream matches, feuds, and championships will all be decided as the Lowell, Toronto, and Royal Oak stops will be aired LIVE for HonorClub with Chicago taking place as an international television taping! Limited tickets remain for Lowell and Chicago but you do not want to waste any more time! These events WILL sell out – get your tickets now!



WAR OF THE WORLDS – TORONTO, LIVE FOR ALL HONORCLUB MEMBERS

FRIDAY, MAY 11TH

BELL TIME @ 07:30 PM EDT

TED REEVE ARENA

175 MAIN STREET

M4E 2W2 TORONTO, ON

CANADA



ALSO SIGNED TO APPEAR:



CURRENT ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

CURRENT IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS EVIL & SANADA

CODY

THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

ADAM PAGE

NAITO

BUSHI

HIROMU TAKAHASHI

JUSHIN LIGER

ROCKY ROMERO

ROPPONGI 3K (SHO & YOH)

BULLY RAY

CHEESEBURGER

WOMEN OF HONOR