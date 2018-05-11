Match Announced For ROH War Of The Worlds: Toronto Event

ROH issued the following:

The Main Event for the Toronto War of the Worlds stop has been finalized and it is a dream team of ROH stars taking on one of the most powerful factions in all of the world, Los Ingobernables de Japon!



MAIN EVENT



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE, JAY LETHAL, KENNY KING, & FLIP GORDON vs. LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (HIROMU TAKAHASHI, BUSHI, & IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS EVIL & SANADA)



A star-studded, champion filled match-up is the main event of the War of the Worlds – Toronto event streaming LIVE for all HonorClub members when ROH World Champion Dalton Castle leads a team of ROH all-stars comprised of former World Champion Jay Lethal, two-time former ROH World Television Champion Kenny King, and Flip Gordon against former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion BUSHI, and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions EVIL & SANADA from Los Ingobernables de Japon!



For many of the men in the ring, there will be first-time clashes! Gordon and Takahashi have crossed paths in Juniors competition in New Japan on the Honor Rising tour and at 16th Anniversary, but many of these athletes head into this bout with little familiarity or experience battling their opponents! The exception may be Jay Lethal, who at one point seemingly joined Los Ingobernables de Japon while ROH World Champion in 2016!



These eight stars will do battle in the MAIN EVENT of War of the Worlds – Toronto! Find out who will win this eight-man tag team clash when War of the Worlds – Toronto streams LIVE for HonorClub!



The War of the Worlds Tour returns this Spring with action from top to bottom featuring all of your favorite Ring of Honor and New Japan stars! Dream matches, feuds, and championships will all be decided as the Lowell, Toronto, and Royal Oak stops will be aired LIVE on HonorClub with Chicago taking place as an international television taping! Limited tickets remain in Lowell and Chicago but you do not want to waste any more time! These events WILL sell out – get your tickets now!



WAR OF THE WORLDS – TORONTO, LIVE FOR ALL HONORCLUB MEMBERS

FRIDAY, MAY 11TH

BELL TIME @ 07:30 PM EDT



TED REEVE ARENA

175 MAIN STREET

M4E 2W2 TORONTO

M4E 2W2 TORONTO



IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPION JAY WHITE vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ



ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY) vs. CHAOS (ROPPONGI 3K & ROCKY ROMERO)



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. JUSHIN LIGER



THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON) vs. THE SSB (EVIL UNO & STU GRAYSON)



BEER CITY BRUISER vs. NAITO



ALSO SIGNED TO APPEAR:



CURRENT IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS EVIL & SANADA

ADAM PAGE

BUSHI

HIROMU TAKAHASHI

BULLY RAY

CHEESEBURGER

WOMEN OF HONOR