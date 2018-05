WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tye Dillinger in a singles match will take place this Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

WWE airs this week’s episode of SmackDown from Raleigh, NC at the PNC Arena. The New Day vs. Sheamus, The Miz, and Cesaro, as well as Samoa Joe vs. Daniel Bryan, has already been announced for the show.