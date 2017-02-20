Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro in a #1 contenders match will take place on tonight’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The winners will presumably face RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* Enzo and Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro in a #1 contender’s match

* Braun Strowman vs. Big Show

* Fallout from the end of the Best Friends

* Samoa Joe and more