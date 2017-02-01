charlotte3

Match Announced For WWE 205 Live, Promo For WWE’s United Kingdom Title Tournament, Charlotte

Published On 01/02/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below is a new promo for the first-ever WWE UK Title tournament, which takes place on January 14th and 15th on the WWE Network:

– TJ Perkins vs. Neville has been announced for tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live episode. As noted, this week’s show will also see Tajiri make his 205 Live debut.

– As seen below, Superstars For Hope auction winner Wendy had her special experience backstage at tonight’s RAW in Tampa. Here she is with RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair:

