Match Announced For WWE 205 Live, Promo For WWE’s United Kingdom Title Tournament, Charlotte

– Below is a new promo for the first-ever WWE UK Title tournament, which takes place on January 14th and 15th on the WWE Network:

We crown the first-ever WWE UK Champion at the @WWEUKCT January 14-15, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/GR9rZgO4En — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017

– TJ Perkins vs. Neville has been announced for tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live episode. As noted, this week’s show will also see Tajiri make his 205 Live debut.

– As seen below, Superstars For Hope auction winner Wendy had her special experience backstage at tonight’s RAW in Tampa. Here she is with RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair: