Match Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has announced that Nia Jax will take on Asuka in a singles match at the Elimination Chamber PPV. If Jax wins this match then she would be added to the Raw Women’s Title Match between Asuka and the Champion at WrestleMania 34.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, February 25th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive Raw brand event and the final Raw PPV before Wrestlemania 34. Here is the updated card:

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks

Singles Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka – If Jax Wins, She’s Added To Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania 34