Match Announced For WWE SmackDown Live

SmackDown General Manager Paige has announced Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for this week’s WWE SmackDown.

WWE holds this week’s show in Orlando, FL at the Amway Center. WWE has already announced that The Bar vs. The New Day will go down on this show with the winners challenging Luke Harper and Erick Rowan for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam. Paige tweeted out the following: