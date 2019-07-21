Match Announced For WWE SmackDown, Tony Chimel Returns

— WWE announced that Charlotte Flair and Ember Moon will face off this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE. Regarding the match, Moon tweeted the following:

— WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel returned for “one night only” at Friday night’s Raw live event in Reading, Pennsylvania.

WWE tweeted this video of Chimel discussing his return.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge joked about Chimel’s appearance on the Instagram post, writing, “What?! I thought he was only allowed out of the box when I’m there?!”

