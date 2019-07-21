Match Announced For WWE SmackDown, Tony Chimel Returns

— WWE announced that Charlotte Flair and Ember Moon will face off this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE. Regarding the match, Moon tweeted the following:

Dear A, We have been ready! -Em https://t.co/My4MwKWb9E — Ember Moon 🔜 #GENCON (@WWEEmberMoon) July 20, 2019

— WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel returned for “one night only” at Friday night’s Raw live event in Reading, Pennsylvania.

WWE tweeted this video of Chimel discussing his return.

Last night was special for #WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel to be back behind the mic for one night only with his grandson in attendance at #WWEReading! pic.twitter.com/30rSbcEZR5 — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2019

WWE Hall of Famer Edge joked about Chimel’s appearance on the Instagram post, writing, “What?! I thought he was only allowed out of the box when I’m there?!”