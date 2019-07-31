Match Announced For WWE SummerSlam Reportedly Not Happening

WWE announced last night that Dolph Ziggler and The Miz will face off at SummerSlam, but this match will reportedly not take place.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, last night’s announcement is a “red herring” and the match will be changed.

Meltzer reported last week in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ziggler will wrestle at SummerSlam, but it will not be against The Miz. Meltzer also noted that Ziggler will not wrestle Shawn Michaels after attacking the WWE Hall of Famer on last week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE.

There’s no word yet on who Ziggler is facing at SummerSlam, but it seems that it would be Goldberg. Ziggler has been taking shots at Goldberg in his promos over the WWE Hall of Famer’s match with The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in June. Goldberg also tweeted earlier this month that the only thing he has left to accomplish “is to erase the feeling I have from my last performance.”