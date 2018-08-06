Match Booked For Next Week’s WWE Raw

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of Raw on the USA Network. The B Team (Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel) will defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt and The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) in a triple threat match on the show.

WWE holds next week’s show in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum.

