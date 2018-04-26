Match Booked For ROH Bound By Honor: Champions vs. Bullet Club Event

ROH issued the following:



In Lakeland, four singles stars look to get into the win column in a match that will help establish championship opportunities! Two former ROH World Television Champions join two of the biggest stars in Ring of Honor in a Four Corner Survival Match at Bound By Honor – ROH Champions vs. Bullet Club airing LIVE for HonorClub!



FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL

SHANE TAYLOR VS. MATT TAVEN VS. BEER CITY BRUISER VS. KENNY KING



Shane Taylor arrives in Lakeland with a fat wallet filled with the payments from ROH stars like Cody, SoCal Uncensored, and more but is trying to make his own legitimate way, fighting for honor to pay his bills, help give his daughter a better childhood than he had, and winning matches to earn higher profile opportunities.



Across the ring from him will be former Rebellion teammate Kenny King, who has also firmly dedicated his in-ring career to ensuring his daughter also has every opportunity possible. The two are friendly but have found themselves on opposite ends of the ROH world. King is looking to rebound from a tough ROH World Television Title loss against Silas Young at Supercard of Honor while Taylor is looking to get into the win column.



The man that helped Young defeat King for the World Television title, Beer City Bruiser, will be on the opposite side of the ring from King for the first time and King will have revenge on his mind! Bruiser zip tied King’s legs together following a sensational shooting star press through a table, preventing King from answering the Last Man Standing count.



The wild card in this match is Matt Taven. Taven has a ROH World Title shot in hand but has already decried this match as part of the Kingdom Conspiracy, claiming ROH officials have placed him in this match with three major stars to give him a handicap heading into his ROH World Title shot against Dalton Castle at War of the Worlds – Lowell! Who will win this bout between four top ROH stars? Watch ROH’s Bound by Honor – ROH Champions vs. Bullet Club LIVE for HonorClub on Saturday April 28!



On Saturday, April 28, Ring of Honor returns to Lakeland when Bound by Honor – Lakeland descends upon the RP Funding Center! HonorClub members will be able to stream this event LIVE as it is streamed for HonorClub Members! With record-breaking ticket sales around the country, ROH is the hottest ticket in town and there is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, in-your-face action of ROH LIVE! Join us for the return of the Best Wrestling on the Planet in Lakeland!



ROH BOUND BY HONOR – ROH CHAMPIONS VS. BULLET CLUB

SATURDAY, APRIL 28TH

BELL TIME @ 07:00 PM EDT

RP FUNDING CENTER

701 LIME STREET

33815 LAKELAND



ALREADY SIGNED



MAIN EVENT

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE, ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG, & WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS (THE BRISCOES OR MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS) vs. BULLET CLUB (CODY, “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL, & THE YOUNG BUCKS)



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ADAM PAGE



COAST 2 COAST (LSG & SHAHEEM ALI) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) (OR THE BRISCOES)



JAY LETHAL vs. JOSH WOODS



THE KINGDOM (VINNY MARSEGLIA & TK O’RYAN) vs. TWO-THIRDS OF THE ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN)



SIGNED TO APPEAR:

ONE THIRD OF THE ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SCORPIO SKY

BULLY RAY

FLIP GORDON

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)

THE WOMEN OF HONOR WILL BE IN ACTION