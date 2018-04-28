Match Booked For ROH Bound By Honor: Champions vs. Bullet Club Event

ROH issued the following:



A rematch from Ring of Honor Television has been signed for Bound by Honor – ROH Champions vs. Bullet Club and it will air LIVE for HonorClub this Saturday night!



ONE-THIRD OF THE ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SCORPIO SKY vs. FLIP GORDON



Flip Gordon and Scorpio Sky met in Las Vegas in a match that aired on Ring of Honor Television. After a competitive back and forth match-up, interference from Frankie Kazarian backfired and Flip Gordon was able to pick up the victory!



Since that match, both men’s situations have changed. Flip Gordon has had to decide if he wanted to accept the friendship of the Young Bucks, two men who, early in his ROH career, made Gordon the victim of “Harmless Ribs” at Gordon’s expense. The Bucks have vouched for Gordon and have attempted to get Gordon into Bullet Club on their webseries Being the Elite but have seen pushback from Cody and Adam Page. Page appeared to be on the same page with Gordon at Masters of the Craft leaving Cody the lone hold out. Gordon has come to the aid of Cody’s wife Brandi on more than one occasion, most notably at Supercard of Honor when Brandi went through a table when Kenny Omega V-Triggered her, complicating things with Cody and Gordon even further.



Meanwhile, Scorpio Sky has seen his stock rise higher and higher, winning the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles at 16th Anniversary less than six months following his ROH debut with SoCal Uncensored. Sky was seen by many as the MVP of the Championship Ladder Match at Supercard when SoCal Uncensored defeated Gordon and the Young Bucks.



With their paths crossing both on television and in the ladder match, two of the most explosive athletes in ROH meet once more and fans can watch it LIVE when ROH’s Bound by Honor – ROH Champions vs. Bullet Club streams for HonorClub on Saturday April 28!



On Saturday, April 28, Ring of Honor returns to Lakeland when Bound by Honor – Lakeland descends upon the RP Funding Center! HonorClub members will be able to stream this event LIVE as it is streamed for HonorClub Members! With record-breaking ticket sales around the country, ROH is the hottest ticket in town and there is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, in-your-face action of ROH LIVE! Join us for the return of the Best Wrestling on the Planet in Lakeland!



ROH BOUND BY HONOR – ROH CHAMPIONS VS. BULLET CLUB

SATURDAY, APRIL 28TH

BELL TIME @ 07:00 PM EDT

RP FUNDING CENTER

701 LIME STREET

33815 LAKELAND



ALREADY SIGNED



MAIN EVENT



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE, ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG, & WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS (THE BRISCOES OR MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS) vs. BULLET CLUB (CODY, “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL, & THE YOUNG BUCKS)



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. ADAM PAGE



COAST 2 COAST (LSG & SHAHEEM ALI) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN) (OR THE BRISCOES)



JAY LETHAL vs. JOSH WOODS



THE KINGDOM (VINNY MARSEGLIA & TK O’RYAN) vs. TWO-THIRDS OF THE ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN)



FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL

SHANE TAYLOR VS. MATT TAVEN VS. BEER CITY BRUISER VS. KENNY KING



ONE-THIRD OF THE ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SCORPIO SKY vs. FLIP GORDON



SIGNED TO APPEAR:

BULLY RAY

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)

THE WOMEN OF HONOR WILL BE IN ACTION!