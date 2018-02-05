Match Booked For ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Event

ROH sent out the following:

The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Concord, NC on Friday February 9 for HONOR REIGNS SUPREME! All of your favorite Ring of Honor stars will do battle just outside the Queen City during a night of unforgettable action!



Concord has always supported ROH and this event is no exception! Tickets are already moving fast but some great seats are still available – do not get locked out!



SoCal Uncensored is racing against the clock after “Almighty” Christopher Daniels and “The Heavy Metal Rebel” Frankie Kazarian were told while standing with new confidant and partner Scorpio Sky by COO Joe Koff that this would be their last year in ROH.



But SoCal Uncensored sees an end game as the clock ticks on their ROH careers: raise the stakes on their threats of revealing “where the bodies are buried” by winning championship gold in ROH. And they are firing a shot across the bow when the trio takes the ring against the ROH World Champion and his boys!



SOCAL UNCENSORED (“ALMIGHTY” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, “HEAVY METAL REBEL” FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY) vs. ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE & THE BOYS



2017 was a banner year for Dalton Castle! At Best in the World 2017, Castle teamed with The Boys to capture his first ROH championship, the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles from the then-undefeated team of Bully Ray and the Briscoes. Castle then ended a months’ long quest for revenge against the then-World Champion Cody by defeating him for the Championship at Final Battle 2017!



But Castle enters 2018 with a major target on his back. Whether it is stars like the former champion Cody or Punishment Martinez, Jay Lethal, Matt Taven, Marty Scurll, Castle is a marked man. And the champion, whoever it may be, is definitely the target for SoCal Uncensored who are not afraid to go scorched earth with the time ticking on their contracts!



Will SoCal Uncensored pick up the win or do they have something more sinister in mind? And can Castle stave off SCU, leave North Carolina with his health in-tact, and put he and The Boys back on track to capture their second ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles? Join us to find out!



There is nothing like the hard-hitting, in-your-face action ROH can deliver! Tickets are moving fast and this will sell out! Get your tickets to Honor Reigns Supreme NOW!



Ring of Honor presents HONOR REIGNS SUPREME

Local Time: Friday, Feb 9, 2018 07:00pm EST

Cabarrus Arena

4751 NC-49

Concord, North Carolina 28025



MAIN EVENT

BULLET CLUB (“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY, “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL, & CO-HOLDER ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP ADAM PAGE) vs. THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, “THE BEST AROUND” TK O’RYAN, & “THE HORROR KING” VINNY MARSEGLIA)



JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM



NON-TITLE

BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.) vs. CO-HOLDERS ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS & IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)



SIGNED TO COMPETE



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION “PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG

THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK BRISCOE)

SHANE TAYLOR

CHEESEBURGER

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

KENNY KING

FLIP GORDON

KELLY KLEIN

DEONNA PURRAZZO

MANDY LEON