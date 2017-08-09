Match Confirmed For NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Johnny Gargano is now official for WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” during WWE SummerSlam weekend. As noted, Almas’ valet Zelina Vega issued the challenge to Gargano on this week’s episode.

Below is the updated card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka

NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega

