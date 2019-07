Another match is expected to be added to WWE Extreme Rules, which takes place this Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to a report today by John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler will likely face off on the pay-per-view event.

Shane McMahon canceled a match between Owens and Ziggler last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE after they brawled in the parking lot earlier in the day.