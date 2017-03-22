Match For Next Week’s NXT, New Aleister Black Debut Promo, Fans On NXT

– As noted, WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” will see the TV debut of Aleister Black (Tommy End) as he takes on Andrade “Cien” Almas. Above is the latest vignette for Black’s arrival.

– A Triple Threat with Dash Wilder vs. Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Akam has been announced for next Wednesday’s episode. The Authors of Pain will defend their titles in an Elimination Match against The Revival and DIY at “Takeover: Orlando” during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

– As seen below, 64% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s NXT episode a thumbs up with over 2500 votes: