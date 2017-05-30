Match For Next Week’s SmackDown, The New Day Debut Video, Shane McMahon Hypes Women’s MITB

– As noted, The New Day made their WWE SmackDown debuts on tonight’s show and revealed that they will be challenging SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from St. Louis. Above is video of Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods making their blue brand debuts, which has been in the works since the “Superstar Shakeup” event in early April. The debut was delayed while Kofi recovered from an ankle injury.

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title match has been announced for next Tuesday’s show from Rochester, NY.

– SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon tweeted the following after announcing the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on tonight’s SmackDown. As noted, it will be Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair competing for the briefcase at the June 18th MITB pay-per-view from St. Louis.