WWE held a live event on Saturday in Toronto, Canada at the Ricoh Coliseum. The main event of the show was stopped due to blood after WWE officials determined that Samoa Joe, who had been gashed above his eye, was not allowed to continue his match against WWE Intercontinental champion Roman Reigns.

Joe, who had been cut over the course of the bout, was brawling at ringside when he sent Reigns into the barricade and the match was stopped.