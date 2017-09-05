Match Listing For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (No Spoilers)

Below is a non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from London. Full spoilers from the tapings can be found on our main page.

* Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

* Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Ascension

* WWE Champion Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

* Appearances by Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Carmella, Tamina Snuka and others

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for regular coverage of the USA Network broadcast of SmackDown.