Match Removed From WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE has confirmed that the finals of the WWE United States Title tournament will no longer be taking place at the Royal Rumble. Instead, it will now take place at the January 23rd episode of SmackDown Live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, which is the go-home edition of SmackDown for the Rumble.

There is speculation is that the champion crowned on January 23rd will now face former champion Dolph Ziggler at the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.