Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Cleveland, OH at the Quicken Loans Arena on the USA Network, there as a fatal 4-way match that featured Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, and Arya Daivari. As noted, Rich Swann was supposed to face Drew Gulak on the show but the match was pulled due to Swann’s arrest over the weekend.

Alexander will face Gulak to determine the new #1 contender for the Cruiserweight Title on next Monday’s Raw in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center. As of this writing, no other matches for Raw have been announced.