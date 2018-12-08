Match Set For Post-ROH Final Battle TV Tapings

ROH issued the following:

On Dec. 15, the night after the huge Final Battle pay-per-view, Ring of Honor will present Final Battle Fallout, an international TV taping, at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. What better city for ROH to put an exclamation point on its biggest year ever than The City of Brotherly Love?



Following a 4-0 record on the Global Wars Tour, Juice Robinson firmly entrenched himself as a top contender for ROH gold! Robinson scored victories over Silas Young, Christopher Daniels, and Beretta in singles action, while teaming with Dalton Castle to beat the Bouncers. These wins, and a declaration that he is coming for Cody’s IWGP United States Championship, have put ROH fans on notice.



In Philly, Robinson takes on decorated international star PJ Black! Black has competed in over 60 countries and 48 states. But in November, he made his long-awaited ROH debut at Survival of the Fittest where he reached the finals!



RING OF HONOR – FINAL BATTLE FALLOUT INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION TAPING

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 15TH

BELL TIME @ 06:00 PM ET

2300 ARENA

2300 S SWANSON ST

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148



Already Signed:



PROVING GROUND MATCH – IF LUCHASAURUS WINS OR LASTS 15 MINUTES WITH THE ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION, HE EARNS A ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

LUCHASAURUS vs. ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION JEFF COBB (IF CHAMPION)



ZACK SABRE JR. vs. TRACY WILLIAMS



Scheduled to Appear:



ROH World Champion Jay Lethal

ROH World Tag Team Champions SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, Vinny Marseglia)

Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai

CMLL’s Rush

“The American Nightmare” Cody

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe)

“The Villain” Marty Scurll

“Hangman” Adam Page

Madison Rayne

Christopher Daniels

Bully Ray

Flip Gordon

Karen Q

Jonathan Gresham

Silas Young

Chris Sabin

Cheeseburger

The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas)

Twisted Sisterz (Holidead & Thunder Rosa)

Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T.)



Card Subject to Change