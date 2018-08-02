Match Set For ROH Honor United: Doncaster

ROH issued the following:

Ring of Honor World Television Champion Punishment Martinez has been on an international tour of destruction and the intensity of the anarchy has only increased since Martinez captured the TV Title at State of the Art in Dallas!

As part of the Honor Re-United Tour, Martinez will compete in singles competition! It will be a Proving Ground match against a true ROH legend! Martinez takes on Delirious and if Delirious wins, he earns a future ROH World Television Championship match!

PROVING GROUND MATCH

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. DELIRIOUS

Many thought it was only a matter of time before Punishment Martinez would capture Ring of Honor gold and he did just that in Dallas. He is now proving to be a defending champion after a successful first defense against Adam Page in a Baltimore Street Fight at Best in the World and then a second title defense against Scorpio Sky in Nashville at Honor For All!

But Martinez will face someone unlike anyone he has ever faced before and a shot at the title is on the line in Doncaster! ROH legend Delirious looks to capture his first-ever ROH Championship when he challenges Martinez in a Proving Ground match! If Delirious wins, he earns a future shot at the ROH World Television Championship!

Delirious’ unique offense makes it incredibly difficult to game plan for such a star – does he have what it takes to win his first title in 14 years of competing in ROH? This could be the first step of his journey toward championship gold!

ROH’s Honor Re-United Tour brings the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only Ring of Honor can deliver to Edinburgh, Doncaster, and London this August! These events will sell out – don’t miss your chance to buy your tickets, now!

RING OF HONOR PRESENTS HONOR RE-UNITED – DONCASTER

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18TH

BELL TIME @ 05:30 PM GST

DONCASTER DOME

DONCASTER

ALREADY SIGNED:

THE SEMI-FINALS AND FINALS OF THE INTERNATIONAL CUP

NON-TITLE

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. JODY FLEISCH & JONNY STORM

SIGNED TO APPEAR:

THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)