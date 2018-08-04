Match Set For ROH Honor United: Doncaster Event

ROH issued the following:

The Women of Honor return to action in Doncaster and two of the division’s top, most-internationally-traveled stars will do battle for the first time one-on-one!



TENILLE DASHWOOD vs. CHARDONNAY



This past May, Chardonnay was hand-picked by Kelly Klein as a tag team partner to take on Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai and Tenille Dashwood and it was easy to see why. Chardonnay has international experience, including extended time competing in Women of Honor’s sister organization STARDOM! Chardonnay took the champion Sumie to the limit in solo action after emerging victorious in tag team action in Edinburgh!



The win for Chardonnay and Kelly was a rare loss for Tenille, one she wants to avenge. Tenille personally requested Chardonnay as an opponent on this tour and Chardonnay is looking for a way to get back in the Women of Honor Championship picture after coming so close just a few months ago! It is Tenille vs Chardonnay for the first time in singles competition in Doncaster!



ROH’s Honor Re-United Tour brings the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only Ring of Honor can deliver to Edinburgh, Doncaster, and London this August! These events will sell out – don’t miss your chance to buy your tickets, now!



RING OF HONOR PRESENTS HONOR RE-UNITED – DONCASTER

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18TH

BELL TIME @ 05:30 PM GST

DONCASTER DOME

DONCASTER



ALREADY SIGNED:



THE SEMI-FINALS AND FINALS OF THE INTERNATIONAL CUP



PROVING GROUND MATCH

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. DELIRIOUS



NON-TITLE

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. JODY FLEISCH & JONNY STORM



TENILLE DASHWOOD vs. CHARDONNAY



SIGNED TO APPEAR:



THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)