Match Set For ROH Honor United: Doncaster Event

The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks already have quite a busy schedule in the UK. On Night One in Edinburgh, the duo team with “The Villain” Marty Scurll to take on ROH World Television Champion Punishment Martinez and ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes. On Night Three, the Young Bucks will take on Jonny Storm and Jody Fleisch. But fans in Doncaster wanted to know just who the Young Bucks will face in Doncaster!



ROH World Champion Jay Lethal was in a similar predicament. With a ROH World Championship defense lined up for London against the winner of the International Cup, Lethal’s calendar was wide open for Doncaster. Knowing that the international promoters on the Honor Re-United Tour are offering their biggest money for stars to compete against the Young Bucks, Lethal has signed to take on the Bucks in Doncaster with a verbal commitment from whichever man does not advance in the International Cup in the match between Mark Haskins and Jonathan Gresham!



NON-TITLE



ROH WORLD CHAMPION JAY LETHAL & THE LOSER OF MARK HASKINS VS. JONATHAN GRESHAM IN EDINBURGH vs. IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS



The World Champion Jay Lethal has a verbal commitment from both of the top young athletes in the world, Mark Haskins and Jonathan Gresham, to team with him in Doncaster against the hottest tag team in the world, the Young Bucks, should either Haskins or Gresham lose in the International Cup!



Haskins has proven he is a prime-time athlete, winning matches in ROH UK competition, defeating Silas Young at last year’s War of the Worlds – UK Tour and taking Jay Briscoe to the limit this past May while Jonathan Gresham has been stepping up his game, taking on athletes like Cody, KUSHIDA, and Lethal himself.



Lethal has dominated the singles ranks as a two-time ROH World and World Television Champion but can he make his mark in tag team action? He and Haskins or Gresham will have to find continuity almost immediately if they want to have any chance against one of the greatest tag teams in ROH history! Who will pick up the victory? Join us to find out!



ROH’s Honor Re-United Tour brings the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only Ring of Honor can deliver to Edinburgh, Doncaster, and London this August! These events will sell out – don’t miss your chance to buy your tickets, now!



RING OF HONOR PRESENTS HONOR RE-UNITED – DONCASTER

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18TH

BELL TIME @ 05:30 PM GST

DONCASTER DOME

DONCASTER LAKESIDE

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM



ALREADY SIGNED:



THE SEMI-FINALS AND FINALS OF THE INTERNATIONAL CUP



PROVING GROUND MATCH

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. DELIRIOUS



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. JODY FLEISCH & JONNY STORM



TENILLE DASHWOOD vs. CHARDONNAY