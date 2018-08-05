Match Set For ROH Honor United: London Event

ROH issued the following:



The Women of Honor return to action in London and Honor Re-United London sees the debut of international star Ayesha Raymond! Standing 6’0”, Ayesha has held championship gold in Women of Honor’s International Partner STARDOM and uses his size, power, and strengths to not only win but dominate her opponents!



Her debut will be made against one of the biggest stars in the world! Tenille Dashwood turned Women of Honor on its head when she was announced as the 16th competitor in the tournament to crown the first-ever Women of Honor Champion. Tenille has had one of the best records in Women of Honor and must be thought of as one of the next in line for a shot at the Women of Honor Championship!



That is, at least, if she can defeat the imposing Ayesha Raymond!



TENILLE DASHWOOD vs. AYESHA RAYMOND



For the very first time, two international stars do battle one-on-one in London! Ayesha Raymond, one of the biggest, toughest stars in the world with years of international experience in a short career takes on the Aussie Tenille Dashwood in a match with international and potentially championship implications!



Can Tenille overcome the height, reach, and strength advantages of Ayesha? Can Ayesha shake the nerves of her Women of Honor debut and defeat one of the biggest stars in the world, putting herself in line for the Women of Honor Championship? Join us to find out!



ROH’s Honor Re-United Tour brings the hard-hitting, in-your-face action that only Ring of Honor can deliver to Edinburgh, Doncaster, and London this August! These events will sell out – don’t miss your chance to buy your tickets, now!



RING OF HONOR PRESENTS HONOR RE-UNITED – LONDON

SUNDAY, AUGUST 19TH

BELL TIME @ 05:00 PM GST

YORK HALL

5 OLD FORD RD

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM



ALREADY SIGNED:



RING OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPION JAY LETHAL vs. THE WINNER OF THE INAUGURAL INTERNATIONAL CUP



NON-TITLE

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON) vs. JODY FLEISCH & JONNY STORM



TENILLE DASHWOOD vs. AYESHA RAYMOND



SIGNED TO APPEAR:



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK)