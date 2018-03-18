Match Set For ROH SuperCard Of Honor

ROH issued the following:

Dalton Castle reached the pinnacle of professional wrestling when he captured the Ring of Honor World Championship at Final Battle 2017, defeating “The American Nightmare” Cody with his signature Bang-A-Rang! As ROH World Champion, Castle has maintained a whirlwind schedule of defenses including a successful defense against Punishment Martinez, defenses in Germany and Japan, and a career-defining victory against Jay Lethal that proved Castle has the endurance, stamina, and wrestling acumen to defeat one of the greatest World Champions of all-time.



“The Villain” Marty Scurll spent most of 2017 as Ring of Honor World Television Champion. Like Castle as World Champion, Scurll maintained a whirlwind schedule of defenses around the globe against the world’s best. Scurll has not slowed down and has seen his stock rise, with “The Villain” defeating Punishment Martinez at 16th Anniversary to earn a World Championship opportunity. Following Castle’s historic victory over Lethal, Scurll confronted Castle and issued the challenge to cash in his opportunity. ROH Enforcer Bully Ray came ringside and made the match official and it will take place in front of the LARGEST crowd in ROH history!



DOUBLE MAIN EVENT – ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS vs. “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL



“The Villain” made his Ring of Honor debut in November 2016 and raised eyebrows immediately when he defeated Dalton Castle in his very first bout. That same weekend, Scurll defeated Will Ospreay and became the Ring of Honor World Television Champion. Over the last 15+ months, Scurll became not only one of the greatest World Television Champions of all time but also has emerged as one of the top contenders for the ROH World Championship!



Scurll will receive his FIRST shot at the championship, ever, in New Orleans! But the opportunity did not come without a little villainry.



Scurll convinced all of the top contenders as well as champion Dalton Castle to agree to give him a championship opportunity should they emerge as World Champion. But instead of verbal manipulation, Scurll went ahead and defeated Punishment Martinez at 16th Anniversary to become the number one contender! He will get his championship opportunity in front of the biggest crowd in ROH history!



Castle has been on an incredible roll as Champion and seems to feed off the energy of the biggest crowds and under the brightest lights. But will he leave New Orleans as champion when he faces a man who has his number, an international star whom he has never defeated? Join us to find out!



Supercard of Honor XII will emanate from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA on Saturday April 7! Like last year’s history-making event, this event will feature high profile stars and very special matches for all of our fans around the world. Stars from New Japan will take part in this event, and there will be the return of Festival of Honor, featuring all-day autograph signings, Q&A sessions with ROH stars, the Women of Honor Championship Tournament semi-final matches and Finals, and more!



Last year’s Supercard was the most attended event in ROH history, when thousands of fans from around the globe descended on Lakeland, Florida. This April, The Best Wrestling on the Planet has already shattered that record in the Big Easy! Based on the high demand for recent major events, you will want to act fast to ensure you get the best seats and not get locked out of the action! And if you cannot join us live IN New Orleans, join us as this historic event will be broadcast LIVE for HonorClub!



ROH PRESENTS SUPERCARD OF HONOR XII

Local Time: Saturday, Apr 7, 2018 07:30pm CDT

UNO Lakefront Arena

6801 Franklin Avenue

New Orleans, Louisiana 70122



ALREADY SIGNED



DOUBLE MAIN EVENT

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. “THE CLEANER” KENNY OMEGA



SIGNED TO COMPETE



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

ADAM PAGE

JAY LETHAL

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

TOMOHIRO ISHII

SILAS YOUNG

KOTA IBUSHI

HIROSHI TANAHASHI

FLIP GORDON



THE WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINALS AND FINAL



PLUS MUCH MORE