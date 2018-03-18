Match Set For ROH SuperCard Of Honor

ROH issued the following:

The monstrous Punishment Martinez has quickly established himself as a big-match competitor, winning the prestigious Survival of the Fittest Tournament last November, picking up wins along the way against stars like Jay Lethal, Flip Gordon, Shane Taylor, and more! Martinez has firmly established himself as one of the top contenders for the Ring of Honor World Championship but the Creeper of Violence and Messiah of Pain wants to spread his brand of anarchy across the globe.



In New Orleans, he will get an opportunity to do just that against one of the most intimidating and hard-hitting stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling history, the greatest NEVER Openweight Champion of all-time and former ROH World Television Champion, Tomohiro Ishii!



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII



A match has been signed between two of the heaviest-hitting stars in the world for the heart of New Orleans when the near 6’7” Punishment Martinez takes on “The Stone Pitbull” in front of what already is the BIGGEST crowd in ROH history! But don’t expect too many hammerlocks, wrist locks, or headlocks – these two will look to inflict pain on one another!



Ishii, who shocked ROH fans when he won the World Television Title from Roderick Strong during 2016’s Honor Rising Tour, is one of the most intimidating wrestlers of all-time. Ishii has established himself as the greatest NEVER Openweight Champion ever, holding the championship a record four times for over a year.



Martinez will bring a height and reach advantage into this match but Ishii will bring power, explosiveness, and a veteran’s savvy in what will be a major test for both men! Who will win this bout? Join us in New Orleans to find out!



Supercard of Honor XII will emanate from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA on Saturday April 7! Like last year’s history-making event, this event will feature high profile stars and very special matches for all of our fans around the world. Stars from New Japan will take part in this event, and there will be the return of Festival of Honor, featuring all-day autograph signings, Q&A sessions with ROH stars, the Women of Honor Championship Tournament semi-final matches and Finals, and more!



Last year’s Supercard was the most attended event in ROH history, when thousands of fans from around the globe descended on Lakeland, Florida. This April, The Best Wrestling on the Planet has already shattered that record in the Big Easy! Based on the high demand for recent major events, you will want to act fast to ensure you get the best seats and not get locked out of the action! And if you cannot join us live IN New Orleans, join us as this historic event will be broadcast LIVE for HonorClub!



ROH PRESENTS SUPERCARD OF HONOR XII

Local Time: Saturday, Apr 7, 2018 07:30pm CDT

UNO Lakefront Arena

6801 Franklin Avenue

New Orleans, Louisiana 70122



ALREADY SIGNED



DOUBLE MAIN EVENT

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. “THE CLEANER” KENNY OMEGA



DOUBLE MAIN EVENT – ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS vs. “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL



PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII



SIGNED TO COMPETE

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

ADAM PAGE

JAY LETHAL

SILAS YOUNG

KOTA IBUSHI

HIROSHI TANAHASHI

FLIP GORDON

THE WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT SEMI-FINALS AND FINAL



PLUS MUCH MORE!