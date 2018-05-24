Match Set For ROH United Honor: Doncaster

ROH issued the following:

Two-time ROH World Tag Team Champions Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian head to the UK with no gold around their waists. As the clock ticks closer to Final Battle, Daniels and Kazarian, after threatening Joe Koff to expose “where the bodies are buried”, were told in response that their contracts would not be renewed following Final Battle.



Daniels and Kaz only possess one potential outlet for leverage: winning ROH Championship gold. And with the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships not around their waists any longer, the quest for gold to gain that leverage once more starts over from zero. They get a chance to pick up a victory over an unlikely team of two consummate showmen in Doncaster!



THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & FRANKIE KAZARIAN) vs. KENNY KING & TORU YANO



The Addiction returns to two-on-two tag team action when they face the unlikely, and unusual, team of Kenny King and Toru Yano in Doncaster! With The Addiction fighting for their long-term future in ROH, they face two accomplished stars in both singles and tag team action in King and Yano. Both King and Yano have held World Tag Team Championship Gold, King a former ROH World Tag Team Champion and Yano a IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, but the two have very little common ground.



On paper, this match appears to favor The Addiction but don’t underestimate the unpredictable Yano and the Championship contender King! Yano has been known to pull out all of the stops, and pull off turnbuckle pads, while King has elevated his game as a two-time ROH World Television Champion and into ROH World Championship contention!



Who will win this tag team clash? Join us in Doncaster as Honor Untied – Doncaster broadcasts LIVE for HonorClub to find out!



HONOR UNITED – DONCASTER

MAY 27TH, 2018 – 5:30 PM GMT BELL TIME

THE DONCASTER DOME

DONCASTER LAKESIDE

DONCASTER



MAIN EVENT, NON-TITLE

FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS EVIL & SANADA vs. CO-HOLDERS ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM (TK O’RYAN & VINNY MARSEGLIA) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)



WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP

WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPION SUMIE SAKAI vs. CHARDONNAY



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG (IF CHAMPION) vs. DOUG WILLIAMS



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE & THE BOYS vs. BULLY RAY, PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ, & SHANE TAYLOR



JAY LETHAL vs. CO-HOLDER OF THE ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPION MATT TAVEN



ADAM PAGE vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. SCORPIO SKY



SIGNED TO APPEAR:

“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN

TENILLE DASHWOOD