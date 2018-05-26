Match Set For ROH United Honor: Doncaster

ROH issued the following:

The Ring of Honor World Champion heads to Doncaster to compete in six-man tag team action but stands opposite three huge, angry men! Bully Ray returns to action in the UK and has aligned himself with the 6’6 monstrous Punishment Martinez and the near 300 lbs. Shane Taylor to take on the former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, World Champion Dalton Castle and The Boys!



ROH World Champion Dalton Castle makes his Doncaster debut but what will be left of the World Champion when he gets there? Following a match against The Kingdom in Edinburgh and a championship defense against EVIL in London, Castle could walk into Doncaster hobbled and without his World Title. What he will have at his side are The Boys and the former World Six-Man Tag Team Champions have signed to face three of the biggest, angriest stars in ROH in Doncaster!



And perhaps there is no angrier man than Bully Ray. Bully has been fired by COO Joe Koff from his role as ROH Enforcer but still has time remaining in his contract. Bully returned to action on the War of the Worlds Tour and now heads to the UK looking to take down and take on three men he believes have not paid their dues, who are part of a generation that has been coddled and has not had to struggle to achieve what they want to achieve.



In an odd alliance, Bully teams with Punishment Martinez, who has had his eyes set on Bullet Club’s Adam Page, and Shane Taylor, who is looking to get revenge on Josh “The Goods” Woods and Woods’ friend and sparring partner, Bellator’s King Mo. While Castle and The Boys give up a major size advantage to their opponents, they are almost guaranteed to all work together on the same page while it is unclear what if any cohesiveness the trio of Bully, Martinez, and Taylor will bring other than their brawling styles!



Who will win this six-man clash? Join us in Doncaster as Honor Untied – Doncaster broadcasts LIVE for HonorClub to find out!



Ring of Honor returns to Edinburgh and London and debuts in Doncaster when the Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to the UK for the Honor United Tour! ROH stars are joined by top New Japan wrestlers and there is nothing like seeing the action LIVE! Limited tickets remain for each stop – don’t miss your opportunity to see the Honor United Tour LIVE!



For those outside the UK, all three live events will be broadcast LIVE for all HonorClub members!



HONOR UNITED – DONCASTER

MAY 27TH, 2018 – 5:30 PM GMT BELL TIME

THE DONCASTER DOME

DONCASTER LAKESIDE

DONCASTER



MAIN EVENT, NON-TITLE

FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK) vs. IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS EVIL & SANADA vs. CO-HOLDERS ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM (TK O’RYAN & VINNY MARSEGLIA) vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)



WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP

WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPION SUMIE SAKAI vs. CHARDONNAY



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG (IF CHAMPION) vs. DOUG WILLIAMS



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE & THE BOYS vs. BULLY RAY, PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ, & SHANE TAYLOR



JAY LETHAL vs. CO-HOLDER OF THE ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPION MATT TAVEN



ADAM PAGE vs. HIROSHI TANAHASHI



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. SCORPIO SKY



SIGNED TO APPEAR:

“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN

TENILLE DASHWOOD