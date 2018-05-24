Match Set For ROH United Honor: London

ROH issued the following:

The ROH World Champion Dalton Castle has been battling injuries since winning the Championship from “The American Nightmare” Cody at Final Battle 2017. But despite these injuries, Castle has defeated Punishment Martinez, Jay Lethal, and “The Villain” Marty Scrull while defending the Championship on three continents.



Lately, these injuries have seemingly caught up to Castle, forcing the Champ to postpone his defense against Matt Taven. A pinched nerve in Castle’s back has limited the use of his back and his hip and legs and may be an explanation for the pins that Scurll at Masters of the Craft and Cody at Bound by Honor scored on Castle.



With Castle in his most vulnerable state, Castle has signed to defend the ROH World Championship in London against a man coming off three pinfalls at the War of the Worlds Tour but only if Castle is medically cleared to compete!



ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE vs. CO-HOLDER OF THE IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP EVIL



The ROH World Champion has his back against the wall, battling a series of lingering back injuries that have worn him down physically and mentally and he has drawn one of the hottest international stars in EVIL for Honor United – London! EVIL is at the top of his game and has to be considered the War of the Worlds Tour MVP, scoring three pinfalls in three matches across four nights in two countries!



While EVIL is one-half of the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, he also is an accomplished singles star, having held the NEVER Openweight Championship! Will Castle be medically cleared to compete and, if so, will he leave the UK with the title in tow or will Everything be EVIL with the championship heading to Japan? Join us in London as Honor Untied – London broadcasts LIVE for HonorClub to find out!



Ring of Honor returns to Edinburgh and London and debuts in Doncaster when the Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to the UK for the Honor United Tour! ROH stars are joined by top New Japan wrestlers and there is nothing like seeing the action LIVE! Limited tickets remain for each stop – don’t miss your opportunity to see the Honor United Tour LIVE!



For those outside the UK, all three live events will be broadcast LIVE for all HonorClub members!



HONOR UNITED – LONDON

MAY 26TH, 2018 – 6 PM GMT BELL TIME

CRYSTAL PALACE SPORTS CENTRE

LEDRINGTON RD.

LONDON



MAIN EVENT



ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, VINNY MARSEGLIA, & TK O’RYAN) vs. SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY) vs. BULLET CLUB (ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS)



JAY LETHAL vs. CO-HOLDER OF THE ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS MARK BRISCOE



SHANE TAYLOR vs. TORU YANO



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. KENNY KING



SIGNED TO APPEAR:



WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPION SUMIE SAKAI

CO-HOLDER ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS JAY BRISCOE

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG

CO-HOLDER IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPION SANADA

HIROSHI TANAHASHI

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

BULLY RAY

“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN

TENILLE DASHWOOD