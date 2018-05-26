Match Set For ROH United Honor: London

ROH issued the following:

Two of the most-accomplished Women of Honor Championship Tournament competitors meet for the first time when “The Gatekeeper” Kelly Klein, undefeated in Women of Honor action for 18 months and unpinned or submitted for 30, takes on international star Tenille Dashwood in a Women of Honor Dream Match in London!



TENILLE DASHWOOD vs. “THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN



Kelly Klein dominated Women of Honor competition for the entirety of her tenure, picking up wins against Deonna Purrazzo, Candice LeRae, Mandy Leon, international STARDOM star Mayu Iwatani, and more but her dominance seemingly was ended by a snap DDT in the finals of the Women of Honor Championship Tournament.



Kelly was among the odds on favorites to win the Women of Honor Championship and her exit in the finals shocked many, including herself. The loss has her questioning everything, including whether her dominance was due to her actual dominance or a talent pool growing within Women of Honor.



She will get to answer many of those questions when she faces the woman that validated the process and progress of Women of Honor, Tenille Dashwood! Tenille joined Women of Honor via the Women of Honor Championship Tournament and has been on a roll ever since. With wins in tag team competition on the War of the Worlds Tour, Tenille returns to singles action in London for this Women of Honor dream match!



Who will win this first-time Women of Honor clash between two of its biggest stars? Join us in London to find out!



HONOR UNITED – LONDON

MAY 26TH, 2018 – 6 PM GMT BELL TIME

CRYSTAL PALACE SPORTS CENTRE

LEDRINGTON RD.

LONDON



MAIN EVENT



ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, VINNY MARSEGLIA, & TK O’RYAN) vs. SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY) vs. BULLET CLUB (ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS)



ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE vs. CO-HOLDER OF THE IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP EVIL



JAY LETHAL vs. CO-HOLDER OF THE ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS MARK BRISCOE



SHANE TAYLOR vs. TORU YANO



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. KENNY KING



SIGNED TO APPEAR:



WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPION SUMIE SAKAI

CO-HOLDER ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS JAY BRISCOE

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG

CO-HOLDER IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPION SANADA

HIROSHI TANAHASHI

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

BULLY RAY