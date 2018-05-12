Match Set For ROH War Of The Worlds: Chicago Event

ROH issued the following:

The friendship of Will Ferrara and Cheeseburger looked to be growing and growing as the two became the head trainers of the ROH Dojo together in early 2016 and became a staple of Future of Honor throughout 2016 and 2017. The duo picked up win after win on Future of Honor Fridays before a loss against the then-World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in Chicago saw Ferrara turn his back on ‘Burger.



Ferrara would go onto find a partner in his road buddy Rhett Titus and the team named themselves The Dawgs. The duo has established a modicum of success while Cheeseburger has promised to find the perfect partner to wrestle them.



And in Chicago, a city where ‘Burger picked up the biggest win of his career, ‘Burger calls on the man that helped him beat The Addiction at Global Wars 2016 to help put the Dawgs in the kennel!



THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA) vs. CHEESEBURGER & JUSHIN LIGER



The legendary Jushin “Thunder” Liger returns to Chicago to team with the man he has mentored and taught the Shotei Palm Strike to take on two men that have tormented Cheeseburger for months, The Dawgs! Dating back to the Summer of 2017, The Dawgs have been berating, beating, and ambushing Cheeseburger, but ‘Burger has finally found the perfect partner!



Liger has taught ‘Burger much of what he knows, dating back to a friendship started on the War of the Worlds 2014 tour. Liger took a liking to ‘Burger while traveling and began to mentor ‘Burger. Their friendship has led ‘Burger to his biggest win, a tag team victory over the former ROH World Tag Team Champions The Addiction in Chicago at Global Wars 2016. Will lightning strike twice in the Windy City or will The Dawgs take a bite of the opposition?



Be the first to know and see it before it airs on television when Ring of Honor and New Japan return to Chicago for the War of the Worlds Tour! This event is an international television taping to be broadcast around the globe and will not be shown live on HonorClub.



There is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action of ROH LIVE! The War of the Worlds Tour returns this Spring with action from top to bottom featuring all of your favorite Ring of Honor and New Japan stars! Dream matches, feuds, and championships will all be decided as the Lowell, Toronto, and Royal Oak stops will be aired LIVE on HonorClub with Chicago taking place as an international television taping! Limited tickets remain in Lowell and Chicago but you do not want to waste any more time! These events WILL sell out – get your tickets now!



RING OF HONOR WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR – CHICAGO

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION TAPING

SUNDAY, MAY 13THBELL TIME @ 07:00 PM CDT

THE ODEUM EXPO CENTER

1033 NORTH VILLA AVENUE

60181 VILLA PARK



ALREADY SIGNED



MAIN EVENT

LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (NAITO, HIROMU TAKAHASHI, BUSHI, AND IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS EVIL & SANADA) vs. BULLET CLUB (CODY, MARTY SCURLL, ADAM PAGE, & THE YOUNG BUCKS)



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION “PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG vs. AUSTIN ARIES



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK, IF CHAMPIONS) vs. ROPPONGI 3K (SHO & YOH)



WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP

WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPION SUMIE SAKAI vs. JENNY ROSE



JAY LETHAL vs. CHUCKIE T.



“THE GATEKEEPER” KELLY KLEIN vs. “THE VIRTUOSA” DEONNA PURRAZZO



JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. FLIP GORDON



THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA) vs. CHEESEBURGER & JUSHIN LIGER