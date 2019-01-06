Match Set For SmackDown, Peyton Royce Celebrates 10 Years In Wrestling, Jacqueline

— It was on this day 10 years ago when Peyton Royce began training for a career in professional wrestling and the SmackDown LIVE Superstar took to Instagram to celebrate her anniversary.

Royce began training with Pro Wrestling Women’s Alliance, which is Australia’s only women’s wrestling promotion. Royce made her wrestling debut with the promotion on February 28, 2009, working under the name KC Cassidy. She teamed with Robbie Eagles in a mixed tag team match, defeating Madison Eagles (her trainer) and Mike Valuable.

— WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline turns 55 years old today.

— This Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, The Usos will face The Bar with a SmackDown Tag Team Championship opportunity on the line.

Here is WWE.com’s preview for the match:

“The Usos finished off 2018 with an incredible hot streak on the blue brand and now will aim to get one step closer to title contention when they face off with the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE.

“In a high-stakes match, Jimmy & Jey will face off against Sheamus & Cesaro and, if The Usos can prevail, they will receive a future SmackDown Tag Team Title opportunity.

“Can The Usos carry their 2018 success into the new year? Or, will The Bar bring the storied tag team back down to earth? Find out this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE.”